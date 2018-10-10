MeToo in India: Pune's Symbiosis media college alumni accuse faculty members of harassment

The #MeToo movement rocked the Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC) in Pune, with several former students accusing their seniors and some faculty members of sexual harassment. The SCMC authorities apologised to the women and said the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) were instructed to hear their complaints. The educational institute on Saturday took to Twitter to encourage conversation with students, saying:

The former students had taken to social media platforms and shared harrowing accounts of harassment by some faculty members and their seniors. They alleged the authorities did not do anything through the incidents were brought to their notice.

Taking cognisance, the SCMC authorities on Monday also issued a statement via Facebook and invited the women for a discussion in the institute through a Google form.

Symbiosis International University Pro-Chancellor Vidya Yeravdekar said there after several allegations were made by the former students against the faculty, the ICC was instructed to hear the complaints.