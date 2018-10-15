MeToo in India: A 19-year-old takes a musical route to explain the idea of consent

Over the last couple of weeks, many women have taken to social media and come forth with their allegations of sexual harassment, from inappropriate behaviour to rape, resulting in the second wave of the #MeToo movement, and the first for India. Even as these narratives about personalities from media and entertainment have created a disturbing and traumatic environment, one of the women who spoke up on the issue has taken to music in order to ease the tension and explain her idea of consent.

Hi the last week has been traumatic. I heal by making music. Here's a one minute masterclass on consent that I rage-wrote for my Instagram. Just a little bit of fun amidst the anxiety. #MeToo #MeTooIndia #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/ReklerUuQ2 — Sukhnidh🌿 (@skhndh) October 13, 2018

Sukhnidh Kaur tweeted a melody on 13 October that she "rage-wrote" for Instagram describing what constitutes consensual. 'Not a no, and not a maybe, boy you need a yes, otherwise it won't be considered consent,' she sings.

Through the minute-long song, the 19-year-old also draws out how nothing short of a 'yes' counts as consent and quipping 'it's just a kiss' just puts pressure on a girl. She added that it is imperative that men learn to navigate the blurry lines that surround the issue as asking consent is not irrevocable. Even if a woman might have agreed to something in the past, it is important to ask for consent every single time.

Kaur had previously spoken against gender stereotyping in a series of tweets following an incident in which LGBTQ college students were asked to dress in a way that could bring forth their queer identities such that they fit the boxes popularly associated with their styles and characteristics.