#MeToo Conversations with Firstpost LATEST updates: Many women are not privileged enough to tell their own stories. But we need to empower women to do this and follow due process, says Mahima.

Hundreds of DMs have poured in to our inboxes, says Rituparna. Most people want to talk about their stories, they don't want them to be aired, she adds.

Sandhya says that the work needs to go beyond posting allegations on Twitter, adding that women are now approaching the NCW to lodge complaints.

Mahima speaks about how due process has failed many women, which prompted them to take to social media.

Mahima Kukreja, Sandhya Menon, Rituparna Chatterjee speak about how the second wave of India's MeToo movement began, after Raya Sarkar's list of sexual harassers in academia.

Evidence is corroborative and instinctive in courts, says Vandana Shah.

Even in a rape survivor's case, we need to consider what the accused and accuser both say, she adds.

Sometimes there is a complete lack of evidence, says Rutuja. But she reassures women by telling them that a lack of evidence does not mean a lack of truth.

CINTAA and other organisations can look out for freelancers, by creating internal complaints committees, says Rutuja Shinde.

CINTAA is planning to look at production sets where even freelance employees' safety is the responsibility of the authorities at the production set, says Vandana Shah.

Mrunalini Deshmukh says that house helps, for example, can still file complaints at local committees and police stations even though they do not fall under the organised sector.

The disconnect is that there is no awareness on the part of those who are not privileged, she adds.

The lawyers discuss what can happen to those who have been slapped with defamation cases, and what legal recourse they can take.

Rutuja Shinde says that most of these cases are civil cases, which are filed with the aim of getting the accuser to take down their allegations from social media.

The two things that can save you, she says, are the truth and the public importance of the allegation, adds Rutuja.

"Companies set up internal complaints committees only when a case emerges. They prefer going to the police. I also tell women that the burden of finding evidence is not on them, it's on the investigating agency," says Rutuja Shinde.

Women are aware of being sued for defamation, she added.

"Predators are necessarily the people in power, and that is why they are able to get away with what they do," says Mrunalini Deshmukh. She spoke about what ICCs consist of, adding that she is shocked by the lack of awareness about Vishakha Guidelines and ICCs in certain industries.

Bansal says that #MeToo movement may make police offers more sensitive to women's complaints. She also speaks about how public prosecutors are not always helpful, adding that women need their own professional lawyers to represent them.

Vandana Shah says that a lady constable must be present when a woman wants to file a complaint of sexual harassment or abuse. The police can also come to the survivor's house to lodge the complaint.

Shah added that perpetrators also often attempt to quash FIRs.

Meghna Pant and panelists Shruti Seth, Harini Calamur and Shunali Shroff discuss the behaviour patterns that constitute harassment, and why flirting at the workplace is problematic.

If there is truth and substance in the allegations on social media, they will survive, says lawyer Mrunalini Deshmukh. A panel of lawyers is discussing how the law can be more sensitive to women and their complaints.

Harini Calamur says that internal complaints committees at workplaces need to have internal and external members to prevent biases from seeping in.

Women should be empowered to be at their best, says Harini Calamur. She says committees which are gender-neutral are needed to look out for survivors of all genders.

Nice guys can also be predators, says Harini Calamur. She speaks about how this will affect a lot of older women's mindsets, since they have worked with men who have been called out.

The #MeToo movement came to India last year when law student Raya Sarkar shared a crowd-sourced List of Sexual Harassers in Academia. Several incidents of sexual harassment — in the personal and public spheres — were reported on social media in its aftermath.

Now, a second wave of #MeTooIndia stories have taken over social media timelines in India over the past couple of weeks.

It began with Tanushree Dutta reiterating her decade-old charge of harassment against Nana Patekar. Then, AIB collaborator Utsav Chakraborty was called out on Twitter for harassing several women online — leading to a stream of accounts that named men across industries for a wide range of inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct.

Spearheaded by a number of women, including the journalist Sandhya Menon and singer Chinmayi Sripaada among others, the sharing of these #MeTooIndia stories (some of these going back several decades) has forced several of the men named to issue apologies, and in some cases, step down from their positions.

Of course, the struggle is far from over as those who step forward with their stories of harassment and abuse must often contend with disbelief, blame, questions about why they stayed silent, and why they are speaking up now.

There are also concerns over what happens next — do you stop at naming and shaming your harassers on social media? What legal recourse is available to you now? What about due process? What about the men whose accusers are anonymous and aren't being given a chance to have the charges against them probed fairly? For Indian workplaces (from where many of the #MeToo allegations have emerged) what constitutes the path ahead?

Whatever side of the discussion you happen to be on, one thing is for certain — #MeTooIndia is an important movement, and one that has the potential to change how we perceive and respond to sexual harassment. And it is to tap into this very vital discussion that Firstpost is hosting #MeToo Conversations with award-winning writer Meghna Pant.

Over a day-long series of panel discussions held at The Habitat, Khar, today (18 October 2018), Pant and her co-panelists — who include Shruti Seth, Sapna Bhavnani, Mrunalini Deshmukh, Rutuja Shinde, Sandhya Menon, Rituparna Chatterjee, Mahima Kukreja, Nikhil Taneja, Sonal Mattoo, among others — will highlight the many issues #MeTooIndia has raised, and how we navigate the road that lies ahead.

#MeToo Conversations is an attempt to bring into public discourse a nuanced understanding of what #MeTooIndia really means, and what it makes possible.

