MeToo Conversations with Firstpost and Meghna Pant LIVE: Shruti Seth, Harini Calumur on what harassment is

The #MeToo movement came to India last year when law student Raya Sarkar shared a crowd-sourced List of Sexual Harassers in Academia.

Several incidents of sexual harassment — in the personal and public spheres — were reported on social media in its aftermath.

Now, a second wave of #MeTooIndia stories have taken over social media timelines in India over the past couple of weeks.

It began with Tanushree Dutta reiterating her decade-old charge of harassment against Nana Patekar. Then, AIB collaborator Utsav Chakraborty was called out on Twitter for harassing several women online — leading to a stream of accounts that named men across industries for a wide range of inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct.

Spearheaded by a number of women, including the journalist Sandhya Menon and singer Chinmayi Sripaada among others, the sharing of these #MeTooIndia stories (some of these going back several decades) has forced several of the men named to issue apologies, and in some cases, step down from their positions.

Of course, the struggle is far from over as those who step forward with their stories of harassment and abuse must often contend with disbelief, blame, questions about why they stayed silent, and why they are speaking up now.

There are also concerns over what happens next — do you stop at naming and shaming your harassers on social media? What legal recourse is available to you now? What about due process? What about the men whose accusers are anonymous and aren't being given a chance to have the charges against them probed fairly? For Indian workplaces (from where many of the #MeToo allegations have emerged) what constitutes the path ahead?

Whatever side of the discussion you happen to be on, one thing is for certain — #MeTooIndia is an important movement, and one that has the potential to change how we perceive and respond to sexual harassment. And it is to tap into this very vital discussion that Firstpost is hosting #MeToo Conversations with award-winning writer Meghna Pant.

Over a day-long series of panel discussions held at The Habitat, Khar, today (18 October 2018), Pant and her co-panelists — who include Shruti Seth, Sapna Bhavnani, Mrunalini Deshmukh, Rutuja Shinde, Sandhya Menon, Rituparna Chatterjee, Mahima Kukreja, Nikhil Taneja, Sonal Mattoo, among others — will highlight the many issues #MeTooIndia has raised, and how we navigate the road that lies ahead.

#MeToo Conversations is an attempt to bring into public discourse a nuanced understanding of what #MeTooIndia really means, and what it makes possible.

