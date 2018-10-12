MeToo allegations against MJ Akbar: BJP bigwigs can create a defining moment by asking junior minister to step down

It was surprising to see Congress president Rahul Gandhi choosing not to respond to a query on the #MeToo movement in India at a press conference Wednesday. More so, because Rahul keeps demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a variety of issues. But Rahul seemingly had other ideas. He said, "Me Too is a very big issue. I will comment on it in detail at a press meet later."

A day later, Rahul commented on the #MeToo movement on Twitter:

It’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I’m glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change. #MeToo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 12, 2018

The Congress president isn't alone. Seemingly, the leaders of all political parties continue to stay mum even amid the mounting allegations against Akbar—during his tenure as editor of The Asian Age)—a source of embarrassment for the BJP and the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These days, common refrain in political circles goes thus: "If it begins this way, where will it end?"

Akbar’s case could well be a defining moment in Indian politics: the way such accusations are perceived and the subsequent action by political bosses. Generally, if an individual was convicted of such a crime or if there was a criminal case against him or her, they would be asked to quit the ministry or any other influential post. There is no FIR against Akbar. Fourteen women have accused Akbar of sexual harassment. The incidents allegedly occurred 15-20 years ago. No criminal case is possible.

But, presuming that the allegations of the women are to be believed, coupled with the narrative created around Akbar in the media, there isn't much left for the junior external affairs minister to explain. And he has offered no explanation. His Twitter account has been silent since 6 October. Akbar is on an official tour of Africa, and for once, his ministry isn't saying much.

It was earlier reported that Akbar would return from Nigeria on Friday. It is now being reported that Akbar is in Equatorial Guinea, as per his original schedule, and will return to New Delhi Sunday. A senior minister told Firstpost Akbar would be “asked to go” upon his return. While this amounts to a sacking, it would at least give Akbar and 'honourable exit' and spare the BJP further embarrassment. The onus is now on Akbar.

With regard to the delay in decision making, senior BJP leaders suggest it doesn't augur well for the government to take action while he is touring abroad or cut his trip short to seek an explanation. There is a well laid out procedure for bilateral visits of dignitaries, junior or senior minister that must be adhered to, the leaders said. The minister represents the country, they add. Propriety also demands that Akbar be given a chance to present his side of the story and respond to the charges to leadership. The final word on Akbar's fate will only come after such a hearing.

The BJP brought Akbar back from political oblivion (after being a Lok Sabha MP from Kisanganj on Congress party ticket in 1989 and a favorite of ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi), made him first a party spokesman, then a Rajya Sabha MP and finally a minister of state in the high-profile external affairs ministry. His elevation surprised many. Akbar had been a harsh critic of Modi, calling him a "Hitler whose enemy was Muslim" and “for whom a Hindu life was worth twice the life of a Muslim” and so on. However, it seemed like Modi was content to let bygones be bygones and induct Akbar into the Union council of ministers in 2016.

It must be noted that Modi has the distinction of being first political leader to have realised the power of social media. Modi used it to his great advantage (and the BJP's) in the 2014 general election and continues to do so. The #MeToo campaign on social media has taken by storm the urban Indian society and Akbar is the most high-profile person to be accused of sexual harassment. Modi cannot let the save social media be turned against him and his party.

Modi’s ideological alma mater, the RSS takes pride in Vyakti Nirman (personality building). Recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at length on Vyakti Nirman at his three-day lecture series in Delhi. What Akbar stands accused of goes directly against what the RSS chief was talking about. Some years ago, the RSS took strong action against one of its faces (not because of any allegations of sexual harassment but because a certain act by him was considered a case of moral turpitude. These accusations against Akbar allow Modi the chance to prove that he means what he says about the dignity of women. Akbar ought to be counting down his days as minister.

Network 18, of which Firstpost is a part, has received complaints of sexual harassment as well. The complaints which are within the purview of the workplace have been forwarded to our PoSH committee for appropriate action.