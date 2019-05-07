Met department issues ‘yellow’ weather warning in Himachal Pradesh; thunder, hailstorms expected on 10, 11 May

Shimla: The Meteorological Department (Met) has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh on 10 and 11 May, an official said Tuesday.

The Met centre in Shimla issued the warning of thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and gusty winds in the plains, low and the mid hills on Friday and Saturday. The weatherman has also forecast rainfall from 10 to 13 May, the official said.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."

Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 40.8 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was registered in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 3.2 degrees Celsius.

