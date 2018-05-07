You are here:
Met Department issues thunderstorm warning for Haryana: Schools in state to remain closed on 7 and 8 May

India PTI May 07, 2018 08:43:44 IST

Chandigarh: The meteorological department has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with squall at isolated places in Haryana between 7 and 8 May, following which the state government decided that all government and private schools will remain closed on these two days.

State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday said the decision to keep schools closed on 7 and 8 May has been taken in view of the MeT Department's warning.

Representational image. Reuters

The weatherman has forecast thunderstorm with squall at isolated places in the state on 7 May and thunderstorm with squall and hail at some places on 8 May.

In view of the warning, the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in an advisory, has suggested safety tips to be adopted in case of thunderstorms, dust storms and squall.

A spokesperson of the department said that there was no need to panic and people should follow the precautions, pay special attention to children and senior citizens.

All departments have been directed to stay alert, he said.


