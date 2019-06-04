Message praising Islamic State chief, Hafiz Saeed found on Navi Mumbai bridge; police on alert

Mumbai: Police are extra vigilant after a message praising terror organization Islamic State (IS), its head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed appeared on a pillar of a bridge in Uran near Mumbai, an official said Tuesday.

Some villagers from nearby Khopta spotted the message, written with a black marker pen, and alerted police, he said. The message praised Baghdadi as the "most dreaded terrorist of the world".

On another pillar, a diagram of sorts was found, featuring words such as `port', `airport', `pipeline', `train' and crude drawings representing these objects.

Local police as well as officials of Navi Mumbai crime branch and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) visited the spot after learning about the message and drawings, the police official said.

As some important installations are situated in and around Uran, including a naval base, JNPT container port and a power station, the police have increased the security in the area, he said.

Some liquor bottles were also found near the bridge, and the possibility of some drunk person having written the message for the sake of mischief can not be ruled out, the police officer added.