Watch: ‘Mentally challenged’ woman beaten up over ‘child lifting’ rumours in UP’s Meerut

New Delhi: A ‘mentally ill’ woman was brutally roughed up by a mob of over 20 men in Meerut over rumours of child lifting in Meerut Daurala, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 19 however it came to light after a video of the mob beating her up went viral on Sunday. The video shows group of men holding the women from her hand and legs and tossing her in the air at a sugarcane farm.

As per cops, they rescued her from the mob and consequently a medical examination was conducted on her that revealed, she was mentally ill, “She was hardly able to take her name, she could not tell from where she had come,

we sent her to a women shelter home till the time we are investigating her whereabouts,” said a Meerut police official.

The official added that the primary investigation has revealed that someone from the village had seen her talking to a toddler and spread the word around that she is a child lifter, “In a matter of minutes, the public gathered and taking the law in hands they roughed her up,” he added.

The horrific scenes of violence by men on the ‘mentally ill’ women received huge backlash from people across social media. After the video of the incident went viral, several twitter users asked for information on the case.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Meerut police on Monday said, “the incident is one-week old, an Fir has been lodged in the incident, efforts are being made to arrest the accused”.

Incidents of child lifting rumour mongering have suddenly spiked in north Indian states, especially Uttar Pradesh (UP), leading to unwarranted incidents of mob lynching in which as many as 11 people have died so far after getting beaten by public.

The gravity of these rumours and the havoc wreaked due to this is such that Yogi Adityanath-led UP government last week decided to slap the National Security Act (NSA) against people found involved in rumour mongering over child lifting.

