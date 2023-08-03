Men on bikes hurl fire bombs at two mosques in Haryana's Nuh
Motorcycle-borne attackers threw Molotov cocktails at two mosques in Tauru, located in Haryana’s Nuh district on Wednesday night, according to the police. No one was injured in the incidents that occurred at approximately 11:30 pm.
One of the mosque is located near Vijay Chowk and the other is located near a police station. Promptly after being informed about the attacks, fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.
A bangle shop in Palwal district’s Minar Gate market was also set on fire by unidentified assailants, according to the police.
Prohibitory orders are in place in both Nuh and Palwal districts, in view of the communal violence that erupted in Nuh on Monday after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.
Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday. Six people have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.
