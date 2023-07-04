India

Meme-fest over DMRC decision to rename Huda City Centre metro station

The station is located in Haryana's Gurugram, a National Capital Region (NCR) known for its bustling IT industry. It is better known as Millennium City

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently announced the re-naming of its last station on the yellow line in a series of tweets on Twitter. The move comes after several discussions with the competent authorities to rename ‘Huda City Centre’ to ‘Millennium City Centre Gurugram,’ the rail authority stated in a post. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director for Corporate Communication for DMRC said that the gradual process towards changing the station’s name in all official documents, signage, announcements, etc has begun.

In addition, DMRC announced that the process of making the necessary changes would be carried out gradually.

In another post, the rail authority informed the public that the station’s full name will read ‘Millennium City Centre Gurugram.’

The post garnered several likes and comments. The repeated updates on changing the station’s name led users to take opposing sides. Several users commented on the post.

“Ek din aur le lo uske baad confirm bta dena kya naam rkha hai (Take a day more to confirm and then tell us the final name)” wrote a user jokingly.

Another user said: “HUDA stands for Haryana Urban Development Authority. HUDA city centre is on everyone’s tongue.”

“Better change it to Aquarium City as in monsoons it feels like it would in Haryana with no proper drainage,” suggested a third user.

There were a few names that were characteristic of the city suggested by a fourth user. He wrote: “Better is Flood City Center, Sharaab City Center, or Overcrowded City Center.”

“What about “Water Logged City Centre?” asked a fifth.

In 2016, the Haryana government decided to change the name of ‘Gurgaon’ citing the city’s name ‘Gurugram’ with origins dating back to ancient Hindu scriptures. The land is believed to have been owned by legendary rulers – the Pandavas and Kauravas. They presented it to Guru Dronacharaya, their royal warfare guru, as an appreciation for his training.

