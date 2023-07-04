Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently announced the re-naming of its last station on the yellow line in a series of tweets on Twitter. The move comes after several discussions with the competent authorities to rename ‘Huda City Centre’ to ‘Millennium City Centre Gurugram,’ the rail authority stated in a post. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director for Corporate Communication for DMRC said that the gradual process towards changing the station’s name in all official documents, signage, announcements, etc has begun.

Check out the post:

In partial modification of the earlier announcement regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line, it has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the station as Millennium City Centre. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 3, 2023

In addition, DMRC announced that the process of making the necessary changes would be carried out gradually.

Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc has been initiated and shall be changed gradually. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 3, 2023

In another post, the rail authority informed the public that the station’s full name will read ‘Millennium City Centre Gurugram.’

In reference to our earlier tweet regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station, this is to inform that the full name of the station will read as Millennium City Centre Gurugram. Anuj Dayal

Principal Executive Director

Corporate Communication

DMRC — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 3, 2023

The post garnered several likes and comments. The repeated updates on changing the station’s name led users to take opposing sides. Several users commented on the post.

Check out some of the comments below:

“Ek din aur le lo uske baad confirm bta dena kya naam rkha hai (Take a day more to confirm and then tell us the final name)” wrote a user jokingly.

ek din aur le lo uske baad confirm bta dena kya naam rkha hai. — Nitin Kumar (@Nitinkrm14) July 3, 2023

Another user said: “HUDA stands for Haryana Urban Development Authority. HUDA city centre is on everyone’s tongue.”

Huda stands for Haryana Urban development Authority. HUDA city centre is on everybody’s tongue, easy to remember — Icon (@icon_35174) July 3, 2023

“Better change it to Aquarium City as in monsoons it feels like it would in Haryana with no proper drainage,” suggested a third user.

Better change it to aquarium City as in monsoons it feels like that way in haryana with no proper drainage. — Rohit (@Rohit55242484) July 3, 2023

There were a few names that were characteristic of the city suggested by a fourth user. He wrote: “Better is Flood City Center, Sharaab City Center, or Overcrowded City Center.”

Better

“Flood City Center”

“Sharaab City Center”

“Overcrowded City Center” — Roma (@thenewpitchfork) July 3, 2023

“What about “Water Logged City Centre?” asked a fifth.

What about "Water Logged City Centre"? — Democratic Soul (@ranadeep_basu) July 3, 2023

The station is located in Haryana’s Gurugram, a National Capital Region (NCR) known for its bustling IT industry. It is better known as Millennium City.

In 2016, the Haryana government decided to change the name of ‘Gurgaon’ citing the city’s name ‘Gurugram’ with origins dating back to ancient Hindu scriptures. The land is believed to have been owned by legendary rulers – the Pandavas and Kauravas. They presented it to Guru Dronacharaya, their royal warfare guru, as an appreciation for his training.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.