Mehbooba Mufti urges Narendra Modi to 'accept hand of friendship' from Imran Khan, solve Kashmir issue

India Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 18:53:12 IST

Srinagar: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan congratulating him on his victory, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed hope that it would lead to a sustainable thaw in relations between the two neighbouring countries. “Hope this goes beyond the optics and leads to a sustainable thaw between India and Pakistan,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

File image of Mehbooba Mufti. AFP

The Prime Minister on Monday spoke to Khan and congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly elections of Pakistan. Modi expressed hope that democracy would take deeper roots in the country and also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood.

PDP president Mufti, while addressing the party's 19th foundation day ceremony on 28 July, had appealed to Modi to accept the hand of friendship and dialogue extended by Pakistan's PTI leader for ending the bloodshed in the state. "I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A new government will be formed in Pakistan and there will be a new prime minister, who has extended a hand of friendship towards India. He spoke of dialogue. He should respond to it positively. It is my request that he should grab the opportunity and respond positively to the offer of friendship by Imran Khan," Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba also congratulated Khan over his victory. “Congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI on his victory. His hard work and tenacity won the day,” the former chief minister wrote on Twitter.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 18:53 PM

