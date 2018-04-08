Mehbooba Mufti to take up issue of re-opening Sharda temple in PoK with Narendra Modi

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday assured a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits that she would place before Prime Minister Narendra Modi their long-pending demand to reopen the Sharda temple in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday.

Mehbooba met the delegation, headed by All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) chairman Vinod Pandit, at her residence, the organisation representing Kashmiri pandits said in a statement here.

They raised with the chief minister their long-pending demands for reopening the Sharda temple in PoK and creating a welfare board for Kashmiri Pandits.

“The chief minister responded positively and assured to take up the matters with the prime minister tomorrow,” the statement read.

Sharda Peeth, an abandoned Hindu temple located in Sharda village, is situated along the Neelam River in PoK near the Line of Control. It was a major centre of learning at par with the ancient seats of learning Nalanda and Taxila.