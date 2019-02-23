Mehbooba Mufti slams crackdown on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir; calls move 'arbitrary', questions legality of arrests

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday called the crackdown on separatists in Kashmir an "arbitrary move" which will only "precipitate matters in Jammu and Kashmir".

"Under what legal grounds are their arrests justified?" tweeted the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the past 24 hours, Hurriyat leaders & workers of Jamaat organisation have been arrested. Fail to understand such an arbitrary move which will only precipitate matters in J&K. Under what legal grounds are their arrests justified? You can imprison a person but not his ideas. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 23, 2019

Mehbooba reacted after Kashmiri separatist and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yaseen Malik was detained by the police late on Friday night.

The cops apprehended Malik from his Maisuma residence. He has reportedly been taken to the Kothibagh Police Station.

Malik's detention comes ahead of a crucial hearing on Article 35A in the Supreme Court which is likely to take place on February 25.

Article 35A, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

There have been media reports that a mass crackdown has been launched against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Kashmir as dozens of its leaders were reportedly arrested in raids by government forces during the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.

In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack which claimed lives of at least 42 CRPF soldiers on 14 February, Jammu and Kashmir government withdrew security cover of several separatists including Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and Saleem Geelani.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.