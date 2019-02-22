Mehbooba Mufti 'congratulates' Modi over Seoul Peace Prize, questions his silence over attacks on Kashmiris in India

New Delhi: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, while congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Seoul Peace Prize, questioned his silence over the "vicious attacks" on Kashmiris throughout the country.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has also criticised Meghalaya governor Tathagat Roy for giving a call to "boycott Kashmiris".

Mufti tweeted, “Congratulations to the prime minister on winning the Seoul Peace Prize. But sir, back home in India we are still waiting for you to denounce the vicious attacks on Kashmiris throughout the country. But what hope does one have when even a governor can make incendiary comments and get away with it?”

The prime minister, who was on a two-day visit to South Korea, received the Seoul Peace Prize on Friday for his contribution to international co-operation and global growth.

Since the 14 February Pulwama attack, in which around 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a suicide attack, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan-based and -backed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility of the attack. Mehbooba has since held that Pakistan and Imran Khan should be given one more chance to investigate the incident and take action.

BJP and PDP were alliance partners in Jammu and Kashmir for three years before BJP chose to break away from the alliance citing PDP's soft corner for the separatists in the Valley.

