Mehbooba Mufti calls for special PDP meet in Srinagar on Saturday after Kathua rape and murder

India FP Staff Apr 13, 2018 10:57:38 IST

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has called for a special meeting of all PDP ministers, legislators and senior leaders in Srinagar at 11 am on Saturday.

According to India Today, the Kathua rape and murder case will be the agenda of the meeting. The news channel further reported that the chief minister was upset with two BJP ministers.

On Thursday, Mufti said that her government will not allow law to be obstructed and justice will be delivered in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district.

Mufti had also tweeted about bringing in a new law "that will make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors".

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, however, lashed out at the chief minister for not taking any action against two BJP ministers who had attended a rally held in support of the persons accused in the case.

He was responding to tweets by a journalist who claimed that Mehbooba had finally expressed her displeasure over the BJP ministers' actions in regard with this case.

However, the journalist later pulled down the tweet.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 10:57 AM

