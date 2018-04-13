Mehbooba Mufti calls for special PDP meet in Srinagar on Saturday after Kathua rape and murder

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has called for a special meeting of all PDP ministers, legislators and senior leaders in Srinagar at 11 am on Saturday.

According to India Today, the Kathua rape and murder case will be the agenda of the meeting. The news channel further reported that the chief minister was upset with two BJP ministers.

On Thursday, Mufti said that her government will not allow law to be obstructed and justice will be delivered in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district.

The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered. #JusticeForAsifa — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 12, 2018

Mufti had also tweeted about bringing in a new law "that will make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors".

We will never ever let another child suffer in this way. We will bring a new law that will make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors, so that little Ashifa’s case becomes the last. 2/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 12, 2018

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, however, lashed out at the chief minister for not taking any action against two BJP ministers who had attended a rally held in support of the persons accused in the case.

What rubbish! They are HER ministers, not the Hon PM’s. The way for her to “express her displeasure” is to sack them in Jammu not come & leak her alleged displeasure in Delhi. https://t.co/BVU3fGib61 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 12, 2018

He was responding to tweets by a journalist who claimed that Mehbooba had finally expressed her displeasure over the BJP ministers' actions in regard with this case.

However, the journalist later pulled down the tweet.

With inputs from PTI