Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found and destroyed in Rechangre village on Tuesday during a counter-insurgency operation in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district.

As per the West Garo Hills District Police, one IED was in a pressure cooker and another in a tin plaint box. They were both in a green bag, which was hidden under a culvert. Both IEDs were destroyed in situ,

In a CI Ops conducted in Rechangre village today, two IEDs were recovered. *One IED was assembled in a pressure cooker and another in a tin paint box. *Both IEDs destroyed in-situ. * Case registered. *Investigation is on.#HelpUsToHelpYou@CMO_Meghalaya @MeghalayaPolice pic.twitter.com/F4HFcOY03l — West Garo Hills District Police (@wghpolice) December 20, 2021

In a separate counter-insurgency operation conducted on Tuesday, West Garo Hills Police recovered one live grenade and six live 7.62mm ammunition from Du'magitok village located approximately 15 km from Tura.

Police detonated the grenade on the spot.

In a Counter-Insurgency Operation conducted today, West Garo Hills Police recovered one live grenade and 6 nos. live 7.62mm ammunition from Du'magitok village located approx. 15 kms from Tura. Case registered.

Investigation is going on.#HelpUsToHelpYou@CMO@MeghalayaPolicepic.twitter.com/5TMxBuPNgF — West Garo Hills District Police (@wghpolice) December 20, 2021

Meghalaya Police have registered cases in connection with the discoveries and investigation is underway.

With input from ANI

