India

Meghalaya: Two IEDs, live grenade, ammunition recovered in separate counter-insurgency ops

Meghalaya Police have registered cases in connection with the discoveries and investigation is underway

FP Staff December 21, 2021 17:20:22 IST
West Garo Hills Police found one live grenade and six live 7.62mm ammunition from Du'magitok hamlet, about 15 kilometres from Tura in Meghalaya on Tuesday. ANI

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found and destroyed in Rechangre village on Tuesday during a counter-insurgency operation in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district.

As per the West Garo Hills District Police, one IED was in a pressure cooker and another in a tin plaint box. They were both in a green bag, which was hidden under a culvert. Both IEDs were destroyed in situ,

In a separate counter-insurgency operation conducted on Tuesday, West Garo Hills Police recovered one live grenade and six live 7.62mm ammunition from Du'magitok village located approximately 15 km from Tura.

Police detonated the grenade on the spot.

Meghalaya Police have registered cases in connection with the discoveries and investigation is underway.

With input from ANI

Updated Date: December 21, 2021 17:20:22 IST

