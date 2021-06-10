Initially, the registration process was to end on 10 July, however, after the latest notice, the deadline is also likely to change

The registration process for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021, which was scheduled to start on Thursday, 10 June, has been postponed. According to an official notice on the website of the Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya, the new date for the registration process will be declared later.

Aspirants can visit the website megeducation.gov.in to check the notification. Issued by the director, the notice was released on Tuesday, 8 June. It does not mention any reason for the postponement of MTET 2021.

Initially, the registration process was to end on 10 July, however, after the latest notice, the deadline is also likely to change. For the unversed, only the permanent residents of Meghalaya are eligible to apply for the test, reports Hindustan Times.

Aspirants can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the website megeducation.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Meghalaya TET 2021 link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself and then log in to fill the application form

Step 4: Enter the required details, pay the fee, and submit the form

Step 5: Save a copy and take a printout of the application (if required)

MTET 2021 is going to be conducted on Saturday, 28 August. The medium of the two hours 30 minutes long exam is going to be in English

Conducted by the Directorate of Educational Research & Training, Shillong, the state-level examination determines the eligibility of classes 1 to 8 teachers. While Paper I is for candidates seeking to teach classes 1 to 5, Paper-II is given by aspirants who want to teach classes 6 to 8.

A significant part of both the papers will have the subject of Child Development and Pedagogy. This portion is going to have 30 multiple choice questions of one mark each, reports Indian Express.

Some of the important topics for the examination are methods of child study, child development, and educational psychology.