The Directorate of Education Research and Training in Meghalaya has released the notification for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the eligibility criteria and other details by visiting megeducation.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the registration process will begin on 10 June and will close on 10 July, while the examination will be held on 28 August (tentative date) in the state.

As per the official notification:"Applications are invited for candidates who are citizens of India and who are permanent residents of Meghalaya, desirous of applying for appointment as Elementary School Teachers (Classes 1 to 8) and for teachers appointed to teach Classes 1 to 8 after the NCTE notification dated 23 August 2010 for applying the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021”.

Details related to the exam:

The written exams will comprise two papers. Candidates who pass Paper-I will be eligible to teach in classes 1-5 and applicants who qualify Paper-II can teach classes 6-8.

Paper-I will have 30 questions which will be asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. While Paper-II too will have 30 questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, and 60 questions from subject-specific topics.

All questions in the written exam will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and each will carry one mark. If a candidate scores 60 percent or more in the MTET Exams, he or she will be considered an MTET pass.

Also, the result will be eligible for seven years for the candidate.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode and the duration is for two hours 30 minutes.