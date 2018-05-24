You are here:
Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2018: MBOSE class 12th art result to be declared tomorrow at megresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 24, 2018 10:14:51 IST

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of Class 12th Arts stream tomorrow on its official website, the board confirmed through a press release on Monday.

"The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations, 2018 (Arts Stream) conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 25-05-2018 during office hours," the release said.

Follow the steps to check the results:

-Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in or mbose.in

-Click on the course: Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination (Arts Stream).

-Enter the required details.

-Click on 'submit' and take a print for future reference.

MBOSE declared results of its Class 12th board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses on 10 May.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 10:14 AM

