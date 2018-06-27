Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Meghalaya emerging as heroin distribution hub, says police; growing drug use also leading to rise in crime rate

India Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 14:14:31 IST

Shillong: Meghalaya is slowly emerging as the transit point for distribution of heroin in the country, a senior police officer has said. "With Shillong as the transit point, many players, some with militant background or affiliations, are involved in the drug trafficking business to fund their anti-social activities," East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Davis Marak said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

He was addressing an event to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Tuesday. The rise in petty crimes in some areas has also been attributed to the growing numbers of drug users, particularly among the youth, who commit such crimes to satiate their cravings, Marak said.

Expressing concern over the fact that most traffickers come from low-income families or those with a history of broken homes, the police officer stressed the need to pay more attention to the youth and urged all stakeholders to work hand in hand with the police to curb the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The police, in its continued efforts to curb the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, is also organising a week-long awareness programme, beginning this week, in different localities, schools and colleges to create awareness, the SP said. Earlier, Dr Arvind Nongpiur, an Assistant Professor in Psychiatry at the NEIGRIHMS said, the use of illicit drugs begins at an early age.

"The inquisitiveness to experiment or succumb to peer pressure often leads adolescents to use drugs thereby preventing them from leading a healthy and productive life," he said. Stressing that drug abuse is no longer considered just a social problem, Dr Nongpiur said drug abuse is accepted as an illness and drug addiction can be treated with proper medical intervention. A recovered drug addict also shared his long journey on the road to recovery


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 14:14 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores