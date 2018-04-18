Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma says documents can prove its claims over disputed areas with Assam

Shillong: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said documents on its claims over disputed areas along the boundary with Assam can pave the way for adjudication before the judiciary if the situation warrants.

Replying to a resolution moved by Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) MLA Adelbert Nongrum in the Assembly, Sangma said several documents and maps have been shared with the Assam government on the border dispute.

"These documents are of ample evidentiary value and can eventually pave the way for adjudication before the Judiciary if the situation so warrants," he said.

Ever since Meghalaya got its statehood in 1972, the inter-state boundary between Assam and Meghalaya as defined by the North Eastern Area (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971 has been a bone of contention between the two states and there are 12 areas of differences.

Sangma said a series of meetings were held at the level of chief ministers and chief secretaries to find an amicable solution to the problem in the four decades, but a long-term solution has not emerged so far.

"This government will continue to take all possible measures in order to arrive at a final and logical solution to the issue," the chief minister said.

At a meeting on 1 April last year, the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the cordial age-old ties between the two states.

It was also agreed upon that chief secretaries of the two states and deputy commissioners of bordering districts will hold regular meetings to resolve the dispute, he added.