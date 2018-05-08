Meghalaya Board MBOSE to declare Class 12 exam results tomorrow at 10 am: Check your grades on mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare results of its Class 12 board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses on Thursday morning at 10 am.

As per a press release issued by the school education board, the results will be declared at 10 am on Thursday morning. Eligible candidates may check their grades by logging on to the official website, megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. All students have been asked to keep their relevant information like hall tickets and roll numbers handy in order to avoid delays.

As per a report on examresults.net, the Meghalaya Class 12 board exams were held between 6 March and 29 March this year. In all, 29,840 candidates appeared for the exams, the report added.

A separate report on The Shillong Times quoted Controller of Examinations, TR Laloo, as saying all heads of institutions and officers-in-charge of MBoSE HSSLC examination centres need to collect result booklets from MBoSE Office in Tura and Shillong and Jowai MBoSE Cell after the declaration of the result. The full result booklet can also be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in, he added.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.