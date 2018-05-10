You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Meghalaya Board MBOSE to declare Class 12 exam results today at 10 am: Check your grades on mbose.in

India FP Staff May 10, 2018 06:21:34 IST

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare results of its Class 12 board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses today (10 May) at 10 am.

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Eductaion. Image courtesy MBOSE website

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Eductaion. Image courtesy MBOSE website

As per a press release issued by the school education board, the results will be declared today at 10 am. Eligible candidates may check their grades by logging on to the official website, megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. All students have been asked to keep their relevant information like hall tickets and roll numbers handy in order to avoid delays.

As per a report on examresults.net, the Meghalaya Class 12 board exams were held between 6 March and 29 March this year. In all, 29,840 candidates appeared for the exams, the report added.

A separate report on The Shillong Times quoted Controller of Examinations, TR Laloo, as saying all heads of institutions and officers-in-charge of MBoSE HSSLC examination centres need to collect result booklets from MBoSE Office in Tura and Shillong and Jowai MBoSE Cell after the declaration of the result. The full result booklet can also be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in, he added.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 06:21 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores