Meet the Haryana-based software engineer who resembles Virat Kohli
The internet is a fascinating place for detecting any striking similarities between an individual and a known celebrity. People become overnight sensations because of their slightly matched noses, hazel-coloured eyes, or dimpled smiles on their cheeks. Setting a similar trend, in yet another find, a man from Haryana named Kartik Sharma is in the spotlight for being a lookalike of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. A software engineer by profession, Sharma described in an interview with Humans of Bombay, one of India’s largest storytelling platforms for relatable stories, how people mistake him for the cricket legend. The website shared Sharma’s story on their portal.
In addition, the engineer shared how his well-kept beard and signature hairstyle bear a curious resemblance to the cricketer’s. Not satisfied with bearing the same features, Sharma desires to meet his ‘idol’ in person at least once in a lifetime. This is so he can tell him he is Kohli’s ‘biggest’ fan.
“I know what you’re thinking, but I’m not Virat Kohli! I’m Kartik Sharma from Haryana – a software engineer. But yes, people swarm me with pictures everywhere I travel. And even though I couldn’t make a career out of it, cricket is my true passion and Virat Kohli is my idol. Hopefully one day, I’ll get to live my dream and meet him!” read the caption on the post uploaded by Kartik Sharma and Humans of Bombay’s official page.
Uploaded 2 days ago, the post has amassed over 59,500 likes.
The clip shows him visiting various playgrounds during matches. One such excerpt in the video shows Sharma donning a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey and being swarmed by people to take selfies with him.
Check out some of the responses below:
“Total Xerox copy,” wrote a user. Another said: “You are a convenient fan! Lol!” Others dropped red hearts and tagged cricketer Virat Kohli in the comments section.
However, it is not the first time famous personalities have been compared to their common lookalikes. In the past, many people with features resembling actress Alia Bhatt and actor Amitabh Bachchan have left a lasting impression on the public.
Recently, a food blogger named Foody Vishal spotted Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s lookalike selling chaat at his stall in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. It gained traction online thanks to the vendor’s similar attire to that of the politician’s. Three things that resembled CM Arvind Kejriwal include the iconic Kejriwal glasses, signature cap and a red sweater.
