Meerut gangrape: 16-year-old Dalit girl speaks out five months after incident; two arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Two men were arrested on Saturday for the gang rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, who is from Meerut’s Khakhoda area, according to a report.

News18.com reported that the incident occurred in December 2017, but the girl remained silent for five months fearing societal backlash. The 16-year-old girl's family was also reportedly under pressure to remain silent about the incident.

The report quoted Amit Kumar Anand, acting station officer at Kharkhoda Police Station (under Meerut Police) to detail the sequence of events leading up to the incident. Pawan (21) and Vipin (20), according to the report, found the 16-year-old alone in her house and took turns to rape her. The duo allegedly videographed the incident so that they could blackmail the girl into remaining silent.

According to the report, the accused forced the girl to undergo an abortion after they discovered that the gang rape had left her pregnant. The abortion took a toll on the girl's health and eventually, she narrated the incident to her parents. On 20 April, the girl’s father filed an FIR at Meerut’s Kharkhoda police station.

After a major search operation throughout Kharkhoda, police managed to arrest both Pawan and Vipin on the intervening night of 20 and 21 April.

The duo has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 313 (forced abortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Last month, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a Class X student in Bhavanpur area in Meerut. The Class VIII student was taken to a nearby forest area by her neighbour and raped, a police official had said.

The accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, he said.

The girl, however, narrated the incident to her parents, following which they filed a case at the Bhavanpur police station.

With inputs from PTI