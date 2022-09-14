Medical student helps woman give birth on Visakhapatnam-bound train; receives appreciation

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday, 13 September, when the pregnant woman suddenly went into labour. following which her husband approached the doctor, who was also in the same compartment.

Rare are the times when people go out of their way to help others for the sake of humanity. In one such example of a heart-warming gesture, a final year medical student helped an expecting mother deliver her baby onboard the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duranto Express train on Tuesday. The female medical student not only helped the woman to deliver her child but also ensured that the baby and the mother were shifted to the hospital safely. Notably, the student, K Swathi Reddy, is in her final year of MBBS at the Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMSR) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

The gesture of the student has won the hearts of many, including several political leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday, 13 September, when the pregnant woman along with her husband were travelling on the Duronto Express from Srikakulam. Reportedly, it was during the journey when the woman suddenly went into labour, following which her husband approached the doctor who was also in the same compartment.

Upon hearing the emergency situation, she immediately rushed to help and safely assisted in the delivery which took place in the third AC compartment of the train. According to reports, the woman gave birth to a baby girl at 5:35 AM. The co-passengers also came out in support of the medical student and turned the compartment into a makeshift delivery room. They also provided blankets to keep the baby warm, while the concerned authorities were also informed regarding the same.

It was at the Anakapalle Railway Station when the train was brought to a halt and the mother and the newborn child were shifted to the NTR Government Health Hospital.

While the medical student received immense appreciation from the authorities, college faculties, and other students, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu also took to Twitter and appreciated her move.

What are your thoughts on this story?

