Medical Counselling Committee extends last date for resigning from allotted seats till 18 May

India FP Trending May 12, 2020 19:07:56 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has allowed candidates who have joined their allotted college of Round 1 to resign from their seat till 18 May (by 5 pm). The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Candidate who want to leave their seat are required to inform the allotted college via email or visiting physically. The respective college will have to resign the seat online on www.intramcc.nic.in within the stipulated time. The colleges will also have to send the resignation letters to candidates on mail.

Representational image. PTI

These resigned seats will be on offer in Round 2 of the counselling.

The announcement by the MCC would come as a relief to PG medical aspirants in Maharashtra as they were worried about having to surrender their all India quota (AIQ) seat without being assured of the release of the state seat allocation list.

As per the report, PG medical aspirants who have already bagged a seat through AIQ can either stick to the institute they have been allotted or release it for another institute. At present, the status of the first Commen Entrance Test (CET) cell list is uncertain as authorities are still reworking seat matrix.

The MCC earlier this month extended the last date of resignation of seats for the candidates to 8 May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that, the last date for resigning the allotted seat had been pushed to 4 May.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 19:07:56 IST



