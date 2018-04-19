Mecca Masjid blast: Asaduddin Owaisi to meet Governor ESL Narasimhan today to seek fresh probe in case

Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that he will meet Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan and appeal that the governor direct the government to conduct a fresh investigation into the Mecca Masjid blast case, according to reports.

CNN-News18 reported that the meeting will take place at 4 pm on Thursday.

Speaking at a public meeting in Saidabad on Wednesday, Owaisi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the verdict in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case and asked Modi whether he would "stand with victims of the Mecca Masjid blast, or with the accused who were acquitted in the case".

According to The New Indian Express, Owaisi compared investigations into the Mecca Masjid blast and 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blast.

The MIM chief said, "In Dilsukhnagar case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) worked overtime to ensure that the three accused, including Indian Mujahideen (IM) founder Yaseen Bhatkal, were convicted and awarded death sentence. But, in Mecca Masjid blast case, the NIA, which has now turned blind and deaf, went slow at the behest of their political masters in New Delhi.''

Owaisi also accused the NIA of "deliberately" enaging a weak advocate to represent the agency in the Mecca Masjid blast case.

He promised legal help to the family of any victim seeking to appeal against the judgment.

The MIM chief also criticised the Modi government for alleging that 'Hindu terror' was a creation of the previous governments. Recalling the conviction of Devendra Gupta and Bhavesh Patel in the 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case, Owaisi was quoted as saying, "What is Islamic terrorism?... Isn't Hindu terror too for real?"

“Terrorism has become a new religion in itself. All those who carried out bomb blasts in Mecca Masjid, Ajmer Shareef and Samjhauta express are illegitimate children of Nathuram Godse,” The Times of India quoted Owaisi as saying. Godse, a former RSS man, had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on 30 January, 1948.

A special NIA court in Hyderabad on Monday acquitted five accused, including Swami Aseemanand, in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case.