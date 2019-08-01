MEA says ex-Maldives vice-president Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor was denied entry into India as he did not possess valid papers

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said former Vice President of Maldives Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor was not permitted entry into India as he did not possess any valid document.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Adheeb was also not entering India through a designated entry point.

"There are designated entry points through which foreigners are allowed entry into India. The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents," he said.

"In the instant case, since he was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document, he has not been permitted entry into India," Kumar added.

An official in Tuticorn in Tamil Nadu said Adheeb was being questioned by central agencies.