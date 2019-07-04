MEA dismisses Pakistan's filing of cases against Hafiz Saeed, claims country trying to 'hoodwink' international community with cosmetic steps against terror

Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the international community with its "cosmetic" steps against terror groups, the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Pakistan had claimed that it had booked 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close associates for "terrorism financing" in 23 cases, amidst growing global pressure on Islamabad to act against militant groups and a fast-approaching FATF deadline.

"Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the international community on taking action against terror groups. Let us not get fooled by cosmetic steps against terror groups by Pakistan. Pakistan's sincerity to take action against terrorists and terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate verifiable, credible and irreversible action against terror groups operating from their soil and not on the basis of half-hearted measures," Raveesh Kumar told reporters in Delhi.

“The location of Dawood Ibrahim is not a secret. Time and again, we have been presenting to Pakistan a list of people who are in their country. We've asked repeatedly that he should be handed over. His imprint on the Mumbai blast is very clear for all of us to see,” he further said.

The MEA spokesperson said that in the Kartarpur Corridor talks between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be held in Wagah on 14 July, it will be important to understand that it is a “matter of sentiment”, which looks at fulfilling wishes of the Sikh community.

Kumar also said that oral submissions have been made in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case before the International court of Justice. The verdict and its date will be announced by the court itself. He also said that opening their airspace to India is Pakistan’s decision, adding that it is not just Delhi but also Islamabad which is incurring losses due to this measure.

At the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting to be held on 10 July in London, India’s External Affairs minister S Jaishankar will not be meeting his Pakistani counterpart, the MEA spokesperson said.

The broad trajectory of India-United States relations remains positive, he said, mentioning a productive and open discussion between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit held in Japan’s Osaka last week. “In any multi-dimensional relationship there are bound to be certain difference. What we agreed was to continue to talk on all issues,” he said.

India and US will discuss trade issues soon, adding that ministry officials from the two sides are going to meet in the next couple of weeks, Kumar said. He also said that 5G is an opportunity for India and US to work together, possibly under the Make In India banner, as both the countries have the technology and market that can be leveraged.

