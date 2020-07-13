MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Date: Mizoram board to declare Class 12 results tomorrow at 12 pm on official website mbse.edu.in
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Date | This year, some MBSE class 12 board exams were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were then conducted between 1 and 3 July
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Date: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12 exam results are likely to be declared by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) tomorrow (14 July, Tuesday) at 12 pm, reports said.
Students can check their scores on the official website — mbse.edu.in.
The board secretary Lalthangbika was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result on Tuesday. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website — mbse.edu.in.”
This year, some MBSE class 12 board exams were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were then conducted between 1 and 3 July, reports said. The report added that the subjects for which exams had been pending were Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science.
How to check MBSE HSSLC class 12 2020 result:
Step 1: Log on to the official website — mbse.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the option for Mizoram HSSLC Result 2020
Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details
Step 4: Verify details against the hall ticket and submit
Step 5: The MBSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed
Step 6: Download the scores and take a print out for future reference
A total of 7,026 students had registered for the pending exams earlier in July. Students were screened and advised to wash their hands before they entered the examination halls. Seating arrangement was made in such a manner as to ensure social distancing, PTI quoted a board official as saying.
Earlier, the state education department had decided to open schools from 16 July. However, the guidelines for partial lockdown in the state from 1 to 31 July issued on 30 June prohibited the opening of educational and training institutes till 31 July.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
