MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2019: Meghalaya board likely to declare Class 10 and Class 12 Arts scores on 27 May, says report

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is expected to declare the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2019 or Class 10 examination and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2019 for Arts stream or Class 12 Arts Examination 2019 on 27 May.

Earlier, several media reports had said that the result would be declared on 21 May, however, it turned out to be a hoax. According to The Shillong Times, as per a notification of the board, MBOSE will declare the SSLC 2019 or Class 10 and the HSSLC Arts or Class 12 Arts result on 27 May.

Without specifying any particular date or time, the official website simply states that the HSSLC Arts and SSLC or Class 10 results will be declared soon.

Candidates who await the results of their HSSLC Class 12 exams for Arts stream, conducted between 1 March and 25 March, can check their scores on the official websites: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mbose.in

Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

The MBOSE had announced the HSSLC Result for Commerce and Science streams on 8 May. The pass percentage for Science stream students was 73.80 percent while Commerce stream students secured 79.24 percent.

Among districts, East Khasi Hills had emerged the top-scoring district for both Class 12 Science and Commerce board exams. It registered a pass percentage of 83.51 percent in Commerce and 80.6 percent in Science.

Last year, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC Arts result along with the SSLC result on 25 May. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 74.58 percent, for Commerce stream students was 79.84 percent, and 81.62 percent for Arts students.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

