MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019: Meghalaya board likely to declare Class 10 scores tomorrow; check on mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 Date | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is expected to declare the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams tomorrow (Monday, 27 May). Candidates who appeared for SSLC Class 10 board exams can check their scores on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Over 50,000 students appeared for the Meghalaya board SSLC Class 10 exams. In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 83.89 percent, higher than the figure in 2017, which stood at 54.10 percent.

Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Alternatively, students can also check their SSLC scores through third-party websites, if the official websites run slow or become unresponsive. Some of these websites are – meghalayaonline.in and meghalaya.shiksha.

Students can also access their MBOSE SSLC Class 10 results via SMS service. To receive the scores on their phones, candidates need to type: MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

MBOSE is also expected to declare the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the Class 12 arts stream tomorrow.

The board had announced the HSSLC Result for commerce and science streams on 8 May. The pass percentage for science stream students was 73.80 percent while commerce stream students secured 79.24 percent.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.