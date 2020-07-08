MBOSE HSSLC result 2020: Meghalaya board to to announce Class 12 results tomorrow; check at mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 12 results for all three streams – Science, Commerce and Vocational – tomorrow, 9 July on its official website.

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will announce Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) result for all three streams – Science, Commerce and Vocational – tomorrow, 9 July.

The MBOSE will not display results at the Board office and even exam centres due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who appeared for HSSLC exam will have to check their result by visiting the official website of the Board at mbose.in

"The result booklet of the Examination has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in.," said the Board in a notification.

How to check Meghalaya Board HSSLC results:

Step 1: Go to official website of MBOSE at mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the link for HSSLC results.

Step 3: Log in using roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will display on the screen.

Alternative websites for checking result

Just after the declaration of result, the website of MBOSE may get slow due to heavy traffic, causing delay in checking HSSLC result. Students can go to the following websites for results: www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in and www.meghalaya.siksha.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams were originally scheduled for March, but some papers had to be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, reported Times Now. The remaining exams for mathematics, physical education and statistics Class 12 took place from 8 to 10 June.

According to The Indian Express, this year, more than 30,000 students appeared for Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams.

Those who don’t pass Class 12 will be allowed to change the institution or examination centre and even stream within a month from the announcement of HSSLC results.