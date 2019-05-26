MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya board to announce HSC Class 12 arts results today; steps to check scores

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Date | The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is likely to declare results of the Class 12 arts stream exams today (27 May) on its official website megresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 exams were held between 1 and 26 March this year.

Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website: megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Last year, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC arts results along with the SSLC result on 25 May. The overall pass percentage for the science stream was 74.58 percent, for commerce stream students was 79.84 percent and 81.62 percent for arts students.

This year, MBOSE had announced the HSSLC results for commerce and science streams on 8 May. The pass percentage for science stream students was 73.80 percent while that of commerce students was 79.24 percent. Among districts, East Khasi Hills had emerged the top-scorer for both Class 12 science and commerce board exams. It registered a pass percentage of 83.51 percent in commerce and 80.6 percent in science.

Students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and looks after all matters associated with school education in the state. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

*As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

