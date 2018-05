MBOSE Class 10th results to be declared on 25 May at official website; check at mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of SSLC Class 10th examination on 25 May on its official website, the board said in a press release. The results of Class 12th Arts stream will also be declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education on 25 May.

"The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations, 2018 (Arts Stream) conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 25-05-2018 during office hours," the release said.

Follow the steps to check the results:

-Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

- Click on Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results.

- Enter the required details.

- Click on 'submit' and take a print for future reference.

MBOSE declared results of its Class 12 board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses on 10 May.