MBOSE 10th result 2018: Meghalaya SSLC (Class 10) result released at official website: check at megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of SSLC Class 10th examination on its official website, News18 said. Candidates who have given the test can log on to megresults.nic.in or mbose.in to check their results.

The Meghalaya Board Class 10th exams were conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education from 7 March to 19 March.

Here are the steps to check the results:

- Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

- Click on Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results.

- Enter the required details.

- Click on 'submit' and take a print for future reference.

The exam was conducted across 137 centres in Meghalaya and 23,551 boys and 27,765 girls in total appeared in the same, according to Times Now.