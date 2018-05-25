MBOSE 10th result 2018: Meghalaya SSLC (Class 10) Result declared; check score on megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of SSLC Class 10th examination today on its official website, megresults.nic.in, News18 said. The results of Class 12th Arts stream was also declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education on 25 May.

"The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations, 2018 (Arts Stream) conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 25-05-2018 during office hours," a press release from the board had said earlier.

Follow the steps to check the results:

-Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

- Click on Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results.

- Enter the required details.

- Click on 'submit' and take a print for future reference.

MBOSE declared results of its Class 12 board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses on 10 May.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.