Mayawati urges Centre, UP govt to take strong action against those forcing people to chant religious slogans

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday alleged that a "wrong practice" of forcing people to chant religious slogans has begun in Uttar Pradesh and a few other states while seeking tough action from the Centre and state governments.

Mayawati's remarks came after a cleric claimed that he was forced to chant jai shri ram. "In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, a wrong practice of forcing people to chant religious slogans and committing atrocities has begun, and it should be condemned," she tweeted.

She also said in her tweet, "There is a need for the Centre and state governments to take tough action against it so that brotherhood and harmony are maintained everywhere and development is not affected."

यूपी सहित कुछ राज्यों में जबरन अपने धार्मिक नारे लगवाने व उस आधार पर जुल्म-ज्यादती की जो नयी गलत प्रथा चल पड़ी है वह अति-निन्दनीय है। केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों को इस हिंसक प्रवृति के विरूद्ध सख्त रवैया अपनाने की जरूरत है ताकि भाईचारा व सद्भावना हर जगह बनी रहे व विकास प्रभावित न हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 15, 2019

Citing a complaint lodged by the cleric, SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Imam Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a Muzaffarnagar resident, was going to his village on his motorcycle on Saturday, when nearly 12 youngsters accosted him, beat him up and also pulled his beard.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked nearly 12 youths in the matter, Pandey added.

