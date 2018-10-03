Mayawati dumps Congress: 'Creases will be ironed out if she trusts Rahul and Sonia Gandhi', says Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday responded to Mayawati declaring that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan alone by saying that if the BSP chief trusted Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, then the "creases would be ironed out".

Mayawati accused the Congress of trying to "destroy" BSP through a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). Surjewala, addressing a press briefing, said trust and mutual confidence were more important than reading multiple meanings into the BSP chief’s statements.

Surjewala also said the Congress respects Mayawati’s opinion. He further added: “She also expressed her faith in Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. If there is mutual faith between Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati, then no fourth person can create a hindrance.”

Surjewala added: “Alliances are not something that are just announced at press conferences. I think her statement says a lot and that is what you (media) should read.”

Mayawati had accused some Congress leaders of attempting to sabotage the relationship with the BSP, and singled out Digvijaya Singh. She also attacked the grand old party's "arrogance".

"Congress' arrogance knows no bounds," Mayawati said. "They say that they will defeat BJP on their own. But the ground reality is that the people have punished the Congress and are not ready to forgive them. This is why BJP took advantage of this fact and is in power across many states today. And it is spreading politics of hatred based on casteism and communalism.”

"BSP has always supported Congress to avoid the casteist and communal politics of BJP. But Congress has instead betrayed BSP," Mayawati alleged, added that she fully understood the importance of a grand alliance against BJP.