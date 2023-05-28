'Matter of happiness that a new Parliament was constructed in 2.5 years': Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh added that the 'day is an important milestone as it will prove to be a source of inspiration in the Amritkaal'
The second phase of the new Parliament building’s inauguration is already underway, with leaders welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the complex as they chanted ‘Modi, Modi.’
#WATCH | PM Modi enters new Parliament amid ‘Modi, Modi’ chants and standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/JRNSIImVjm
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023
#WATCH | PM Modi arrives in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building as Members of Parliament and CMs of different states assemble. pic.twitter.com/PCYlPHPWgJ
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the new Parliament said, “I thank PM Modi on behalf of the entire country.”
“It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi,” he added.
#WATCH | “It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi”: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the new Parliament pic.twitter.com/CTJeoMEspJ
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023
“This day is an important milestone as it will prove to be a source of inspiration in the Amritkaal.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
New Parliament of India: What’s different from the old one?
It's a monumental day as PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the new Parliament building. Constructed as part of the Central Vista Project, the new structure is triangular in shape, four-storeys high and a true representation of India – housing art pieces as well as symbols from across the nation
New Parliament Inauguration: 'BJP considers Dalit, SC, ST communities as untouchable,' says AAP
Slamming the opposition for not participating in the inauguration ceremony, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that they should not do politics over the event
'New parliament represents the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', says PM Modi
The prime minister said that the new parliament portrays our country's diversity. The complex has used granite from Rajasthan, the woodwork has come from Maharashtra and the carpet has been handwoven by craftsmen from UP's Bhadohi