'Matter of happiness that a new Parliament was constructed in 2.5 years': Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

The second phase of the new Parliament building’s inauguration is already underway, with leaders welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the complex as they chanted ‘Modi, Modi.’

#WATCH | PM Modi enters new Parliament amid ‘Modi, Modi’ chants and standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/JRNSIImVjm — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the new Parliament said, “I thank PM Modi on behalf of the entire country.”

“It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi,” he added.

#WATCH | “It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of PM Modi”: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the new Parliament pic.twitter.com/CTJeoMEspJ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

“This day is an important milestone as it will prove to be a source of inspiration in the Amritkaal.”

