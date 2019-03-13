You are here:
Massive landslide buries over three dozen shops at rural market in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda; no casualty reported

India Press Trust of India Mar 13, 2019 12:41:47 IST

Bhadarwah: A massive landslide early on Wednesday buried nearly three dozen shops in a rural market in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the incident, which took place at Bathri market in Bhalessa, 65 km from the district headquarters, around 4.15 am, Bhadarwah Superintendent of Police Raj Singh Gouria said.

Gouria, who is supervising the search and rescue operation, quoted preliminary information and said a total of 14 structures, consisting of nearly three dozen shops, got buried under the landslide.

The panic-stricken residents said they were woken up by deafening sound.

"We were sleeping when the ground shook. It was like an earthquake and there was loud banging sound," said Rubina Begum, a local resident, adding that she, her husband and three children rushed out in panic.

