Mary Kom meets young fan who broke down in viral video after her defeat in Tokyo Olympics

After Mary Kom’s defeat at the Tokyo Olympics a few weeks ago, a video went viral where a young girl was seen crying inconsolably. Sharing the video, Kom had expressed her desire to meet the girl. Finally, the boxer recently located her fan and has shared a few pictures on social media.

She took to her Twitter and informed followers about locating her dear fan and meeting her. “I’ve discovered my new fan and follower for boxing who truly cheers and cries for me throughout Tokyo 2020,” Kom captioned the photo.

I've found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Oi20WVRKCD — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 22, 2021

It was an emotional moment for every Indian after the boxer’s dream of winning a second Olympic medal came to an end as she lost against Colombia’s Ingrid Valencia. Every citizen who watched the match, truly wanted her to win the medal and grab a stop on the list.

Among the many viewers, who were left heartbroken, the video of the girl crying became viral. In the video, the girl is seen crying bitterly following Mary Kom's defeat.

On sharing the clip earlier, the boxer had written, “Dear sisters.. I will give you a hug and salute you if I got a chance for a meeting. If you are interested in any sports/boxing I will be very happy to help you”.

Looking at her gesture, Twitter users were touched by Mary Kom’s thoughtful act. Many expressed their joy and love at the meeting, while others showed admiration for the athlete’s post.