Married woman feared to have drowned at Vizag beach found with lover in Bengaluru after Rs 1-cr and 72-hour-long search

The 21-year-old Bengaluru woman went missing on Monday evening when her husband was on call. He informed the police after which the Indian Navy and Coast Guard began searching for his wife

New Delhi: A 21-year-old married woman, who was feared drowned at the RK beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening, was found on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

The woman, Rapireddy Sai Priya of Sanivayya Nagat at NAD Kotha Road had gone to the beach with her husband Appala Raju alias Srinivas on Monday. When her husband was on a work call, she went close to the beach waters. After completing his call, the man starting searching for his wife frantically and informed the police, a report by ToI said.

As per news agency IANS, the couple went to the Rama Krishna beach, or RK beach, on Monday evening to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

A report by The Hindu mentioned the police saying that the woman had eloped with the lover and that they have been in affairs for many years. "She had confirmed this in a message to her parents and this was communicated to us by her parents,” Inspector of Three Town Police Station Korada Rama Rao, was quoted as saying by the publication.

The parents of Sai Priya further said that their daughter was in love with another person since her school days and she had gone to him. Meanwhile, the police said, "But we are yet to ascertain how she had gone to Bengaluru or whether the person had come here and taken her."

There were several social posts making rounds on Wednesday that she went to Nellore.

Massive search operation launched to find the missing woman

In fear and suspicion that Sai Priya might have been swept away by waves, as she was seen close to beach waters minutes before disappearance, a massive search and rescue operation was launched by the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

IANS mentioned officials saying that about Rs 1 crore was spent to search her and resources were pushed into service by the Navy and the Coast Guard. Many other government departments were also engaged in the search operation.

The rescue operation was being carried out using two ships and a Chetak helicopter, news agency PTI said.

"That is why we were unable to trace her, despite search and rescue operation for the last 72 hours," Inspector of Three Town Police Station Korada Rama Rao said.

Sai Priya got married to Srinivasa Rao in July 2020. Srinivasa works in a pharmacy company in Hyderabad, while Sai Priya was a homemaker.

With inputs from agencies

