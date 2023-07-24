Married UP woman Anju, who crossed over to Pakistan to meet Facebook lover, told husband she's travelling to Jaipur

Anju, a 35-year-old married woman and a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kailor, who travelled to Pakistan to meet her lover in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had told her husband she is visiting Jaipur.

“Before leaving, my wife told me that she is visiting one of her friends in Jaipur. I got a voice call last night, she said that I am in Lahore. I have no idea why has she gone to Lahore and how did she manage to get the VISA and other stuff,” Anju’s husband Arvind Kumar said.

Kumar further said he usually doesn’t touch his wife’s phone to check her messages. “This is not connected to Seema Haider’s case as my wife had all the documents. She informed me that she will return within 2-3 days. I have not registered any complaint to the police,” he added.

‘My children will decide if we will stay with Anju’

“This was the first time she went anywhere without informing me. This is cheating. I will call her parents and we will sit together to decide the steps to be taken further. My children will decide if we will stay with my wife when she returns,” Anju’s husband said.

“I appeal to the government that if she has all legal documents then she should be allowed to come back,” Kumar said.

#WATCH | Bhiwadi, Rajasthan | Arvind Kumar, husband of Anju, who travelled to Pakistan, says “Before leaving, my wife told me that she is visiting one of her friends in Jaipur. I got a voice call last night, she said that I am in Lahore. I have no idea why has she gone to Lahore… pic.twitter.com/DT7rH7Ddwo — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023

Anju and Nasrullah talked on Facebook, WhatsApp

Bhiwadi ASP Sujit Shankar said as per preliminary investigation, Anju was in touch with 29-year-old Nasrullah, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whom she was in contact with for 2-3 years through Facebook and WhatsApp.

"She informed her family members that she is travelling to Amritsar but she crossed over to Pakistan on 21 July. We have not received any formal complaint as of now. She applied for a passport in 2020, but we do not have any further information," ASP Sujit Shankar said.

Police said Anju had informed her family members that she would be returning on 24 June.

"Prima facie, this can be a matter of love affair, but we can't say anything until concrete evidence is found. We will not take any formal investigation since no complaint has been received so far. There are acts like the Passport Act and others, action can be taken against her if any fake document has been used to cross over. All angles will be investigated if necessary," ASP Sujit Shankar said.

Married Indian woman travels to Pakistan to meet lover

Anju's incident comes at a time when the investigation continues on to determine the illegal cross-over of Seema Haider into India.

Unlike Haider, Anju was granted entry into Pakistan lawfully with a valid visa, as confirmed by Upper Dir SHO, Javed Khan.

How did she reach Pakistan?

Anju arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah border and continued her journey to Islamabad.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, despite her visa approval.

She arrived in Pakistan on Friday and her visa application states that she can stay in Upper Dir Bala for up to 30 days.

Despite being married, Anju made the decision to cross the India-Pakistan border in pursuit of her love. She reportedly told officials in Pakistan that she was in love with Nasrullah and “cannot live without him”.

Anju along with Nasrullah visited Upper Dir Bala's police station on Sunday to register her arrival. Her travel documents were found to be valid.

Whenever an Indian national visits Pakistan they are required to show their travel documents at the police station.

Anju to get engaged with Nasrullah?

A report by BBC Urdu quoted Nasrullah saying that in the next two to three days Anju and he will get "engaged formally" and then after 10-12 days she goes back to India and then comes again for the wedding. "This is my and Anju's personal life. We don't want it to be interfered with. We are trying to stay away from the media too,” he added.

Nasrullah further informed that Anju was currently in his house where she was staying completely calm and comfortably.

Anju fought for two years to get a visa

It was not easy for Anju to get visa for Pakistan's Dir Bala district, which shares a border with Afghanistan. People of both the countries get visas for a very few cities.

Nasrullah said their friendship turned into love with frequent conversation of Facebook and they both decided to live together.

The Pakistani man said his family was with him in this decision to stay with Anju. They both had decided that Anju would visit Pakistan, meet Nasrullah's family get engaged in Pakistan after which they would get married.

It was difficult for Anju to get a visa to Pakistan, Nasrullah said, adding “but we had the intention and sincerity, due to which both of us have not lost courage at all”.

Recalling their struggle to meet, Nasrullah said while Anju constantly visited the Pakistani Embassy in Delhi, he was a frequent visitor Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other offices in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

“She kept convincing the authorities there and I kept convincing the authorities here that the visa is Anju's right and if we want to meet, we should be allowed to meet," Nasrullah said.

“Anju and I have spent thousands of rupees to get the visa. Now, once the visa is in place, hopefully there won't be any problem,” he said.

With inputs from agencies