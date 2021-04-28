The top gainers of the day were Bajaj Finance, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank

For the third consecutive day, the market indices on Wednesday, 28 April, ended the day in the green, 1.5 percent higher. BSE Sensex soared 789 points led by banks while NSE Nifty ended the day above 14,850 mark. Nifty Auto index gained 1.5 percent and Nifty Bank index was up 0.72 percent on the closing bell.

BSE

The BSE Sensex closed the day over 789.70 points, 1.61 percent higher at 49,733.84. The top gainers of the day were Bajaj Finance, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank. While the top laggards included Nestle India, HCL Tech, Larsen & Toubro (LT), TCS, and Dr Reddy.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

Bajaj Finance: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 8.32 percent and closed at Rs 5,279.15.

IndusInd Bank: It witnessed a jump of 5.08 percent to settle the day at Rs 927.05.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares of the company rose 4.06 percent to close at Rs 10,494.95.

ICICI Bank: 3.72 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 621.10.

Kotak Bank: It jumped 3.52 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,811.80.

Top BSE Sensex Losers

Nestle India: Shares of the company fell by 0.96 percent to close at Rs 16,622.00.

HCL: The shares ended at Rs 923.80, down by 0.55 percent.

Larsen & Toubro (LT): 0.38 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,375.05.

TCS: A decline of 0.25 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,123.80.

Dr Reddy: The company ended the day lower at Rs 5,043.40 after witnessing a fall of 0.24 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 crossed 14,800 mark and ended the day at 14,864.55, up 211.50 points or 1.44 percent. All the sectors, except Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty, were trading in the positive.

Bajaj Finance: 8.02 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 5,255.00.

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the company surged 4.92 percent to end at Rs 925.90.

Eicher Motors: It closed at Rs 2,516.00 with a jump of 4.83 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: The company gained 3.85 percent to settle the day at Rs 10,480.00.

Kotak Bank: A jump of 3.70 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,815.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty

Britannia: The company fell 2.01 percent to close the day at Rs 3,470.00.

Hindal Co: 1.04 percent decline has been noticed in the share price which closed at Rs 362.45.

Nestle India: The shares of the company ended at Rs 16,616.05 after losing 0.97 percent.

Divi’s Lab: The company ended at Rs 3,874.00 down by 0.89 percent.

HDFC Life: It lost 0.85 percent to settle the day at Rs 673.00.