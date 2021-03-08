Market roundup: Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile session; L&T, ONGC top gainers at BSE today

The BSE Sensex closed at 50,441.07, up by 37.75 points or 0.071%. The NSE Nifty ended higher at 14,956.20, gaining 18.10 points or 0.12%

The benchmark indices ended in green on Monday, 8 March, which saw a highly volatile session and that broke the two-day losing streak led by firm global cues and gains in oil and gas and PSU stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 50,441.07, up by 37.75 points or 0.071 percent. The NSE Nifty ended higher at 14,956.20, gaining 18.10 points or 0.12 percent.

In terms of sectors, the Nifty Auto index fell over 0.16 percent or 17.05 points to close at 10,507.35. The Nifty IT index, on the other hand, gained 0.47 percent or 118.35 points to close at 25,347.95.

Nifty FMCG too lost 0.51 percent or 169.95 points to end at 33,190.35 while Nifty Pharma jumped 0.39 percent to close at 12,239.85.

The top 5 gainers at the BSE were Larsen and Toubro, ONGC, HCL Technologies, NTPC and Axis Bank while the top losers were Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Titan were the top drags.

The top 5 Nifty losers include IndusInd Bank, Shree Cement, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Auto, while gainers are UPL, GAIL, Larsen and Toubro, ONGC and SBI Life.

Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on 8 March:

1. ONGC: The shares of oil and gas major closed at Rs 118.30 gaining 2.96 percent as Brent crude futures surged over USD 70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

2. Wipro: Shares of the company ended at Rs 417.45 falling 2.95 percent. After the software giant, last week announced the acquisition of British consultancy firm Capco for USD 1.45 billion the share price of Wipro is on a fall.

3. Tata Motors: The share price of the company fell 1.18 percent on the BSE to close at Rs 321.25 as the shareholders of the company have approved hiving off passenger vehicle business into a separate entity.

4. Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra closed at Rs 968.55, up 0.94 percent after the announcement that the company has achieved System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 type 2 attestation for BPS and IT services.

5. BEML Ltd: Shares of the company jumped 20 percent to end at Rs 1, 406 amid reports that companies including Tata Motors, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering may submit expressions of interest for the government's stake in the company.

6. Just Dial: The shared surged 10 percent to close at Rs 963.60 after it said that it has signed a pact with Star India for advertising as co-presenting sponsor during Indian Premier League (IPL) 14.

7. Larsen and Toubro: L&T closed at Rs 1,513 gaining 3.43 percent.

8. NTPC: Increasing by 1.66 percent, the shares of the public actor undertaking closed at Rs 110.55.

9. HCL Technologies: The IT major was on the up during Monday’s trade. Shares of the company rose by 2.22 percent to end at Rs 962.15.

10. Axis Bank: Shares of the private sector bank witnessed a gain of 1.60 percent to close at Rs 742.90.