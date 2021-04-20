Market Roundup: Sensex loses 244 points, Nifty below 14,300; today's top gainers and losers

The top gainers of the day were Bajaj Finsv, Dr Reddy, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and M&M. The top laggards included Ultra Cemco, HCL Tech, HDFC, Tech M, and HDFC Bank

The market indices on Tuesday, 20 April, ended in the red for the second day straight with early gains being erased by surging COVID-19 cases and and growing localised restrictions denting investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex ended the day 243.62 points or 0.51 percent lower at 47,705.80, while the Nifty, which was above the 14,400 mark at one point, ended at 14,296.

BSE

The top gainers of the day were Bajaj Finsv, Dr Reddy, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and M&M. The top laggards included Ultra Cemco, HCL Tech, HDFC, Tech M, and HDFC Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bajaj Finsv: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.70 percent and closed at Rs 9,821.05.

Dr Reddy: It witnessed a jump of 3.69 percent to settle the day at Rs 5,153.95.

Bajaj Finance: 2.95 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 4,610.00.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the company rose 2.02 percent to close at Rs 3,590.00.

M&M: It jumped 1.97 percent to settle the day at Rs 810.35.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Ultra Cemco: Shares of the company fell by 4.70 percent to close at Rs 6,203.15.

HCL Tech: 3.56 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 961.40.

HDFC: The shares ended at Rs 2,414.90, down by 3.16 percent.

Tech M: The company ended the day lower at Rs 984.10 after witnessing a fall of 1.67 percent.

HDFC Bank: A decline of 1.50 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1.390.75.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty was just shy of 14,300 and closed at 14,296.40, 63.05 points or 0.44 percent down. Talking about the sectors, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media were among the top performers. Bank Nifty fell over 0.31 percent while Nifty IT closed 1 percent lower.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Dr Reddy: 3.56 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 5,145.00.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares of the company surged 3.48 percent to end at Rs 9,799.90.

HDFC Life Insurance: It closed at Rs 686.00 with a jump of 3.01 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The company gained 2.62 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,597.05.

Tata Consumer Products: A jump of 2.09 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 678.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Ultratech Cement: The company fell 4.93 percent to close the day at Rs 6,189.00.

HCL Technologies: 3.39 percent decline has been noticed in the share price which closed at Rs 960.90.

HDFC: The shares of the company ended at Rs 2,409.00 after losing 3.34 percent.

Grasim: The company ended at Rs 1,283.00 down by 3.15 percent.

Shree Cement: It lost 2.75 percent to settle the day at Rs 29,230.00.