Market Roundup: Sensex falls 1.81% to close at 47,941 on COVID-19 surge; Nifty drops 258 points

The only two companies trading in the green at the BSE were Dr Reddy and Infosys. Dr Reddy and Cipla were the top gainers at NSE

The market indices on Monday, 19 April fell around 1.8 percent to a negative ending due to rising COVID-19 cases and concerns for economic growth. According to the latest data available, in the last 24 hours, India has reported over 2.75 lakh new coronavirus cases.

BSE

The BSE Sensex lost 882.61 points or 1.81 percent to close below the 48,000 mark at 47,941.42. There were only two companies that were trading in the green today including Dr Reddy and Infosys. While the top laggards included Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Kotak Bank, and Larsen & Toubro Limited.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Dr Reddy: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.58 percent and closed at Rs 4,970.55.

Infosys: The IT major witnessed a jump of 0.74 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,362.60.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Power Grid: Shares of the company fell by 4.17 percent to close at Rs 201.15.

ONGC: 3.91 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 103.10.

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the bank ended at Rs 831.70, down by 3.89 percent.

Kotak Bank: The bank ended the day lower at Rs 1,701.05 after witnessing a fall of 3.65 percent.

Larsen & Toubro Limited: A decline of 3.60 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,310.80.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty dragged 258.40 points or 1.77 percent to close below the 14,400 mark at 14,359.45. Talking about the sectors, Nifty Auto fell 2.82 percent followed by Nifty FMCG which lost 0.96 percent, and Nifty IT which was down by 0.33 percent.

However, on the contrary, Nifty Pharma gained 0.17 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Dr Reddy: 2.28 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 5,004.70.

Cipla: The shares of the company surged 1.27 percent to end at Rs 950.00.

Britannia: It closed at Rs 3,730.00 with a jump of 0.91 percent.

Infosys: The IT major gained 0.68 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,363.00.

Wipro: A jump of 0.49 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 471.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: The company fell 4.83 percent to close the day lower at Rs 719.00.

Power Grid: 4.12 percent decline has been noticed in the share price which closed at Rs 201.20.

ONGC: The shares of the company ended at Rs 103.10 after losing 3.91 percent.

Hero MotoCorp: The company ended at Rs 2,788.00 down by 3.69 percent.

IndusInd Bank: It lost 3.63 percent to settle the day at Rs 831.60.